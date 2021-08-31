Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,898 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $51,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco increased its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

