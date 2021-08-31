Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 216,301 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $49,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,208,000 after buying an additional 315,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

