Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $50.29 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Enphase Energy worth $50,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

