Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.17 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ferrari worth $52,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ferrari by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ferrari by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ferrari by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $2,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $217.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.53. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

