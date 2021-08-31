Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.41 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of EPAM Systems worth $52,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,642.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $496,155.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $636.30 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $642.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

