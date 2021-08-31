Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.83 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $52,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $265.54 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.40 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.