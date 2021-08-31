Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $53.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.98% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $53,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,165,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,382,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,905,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $305.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.47 and a 200-day moving average of $280.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.05 and a one year high of $306.64.

