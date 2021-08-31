Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $49,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.