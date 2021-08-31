Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of American International Group worth $45,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. raised their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

