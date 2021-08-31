Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 184,077 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,077 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vodafone Group worth $50,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

