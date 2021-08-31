Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,978 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $49,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

