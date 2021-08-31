Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 68,778 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $45,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 856.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.