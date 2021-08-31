Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,203 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $48,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

