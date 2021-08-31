Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Booking worth $53,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,277.71 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,190.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2,283.12. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

