Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 237,272 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Aptiv worth $52,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 36.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1,563.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.