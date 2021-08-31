Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $52,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after buying an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 70,782 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $434.60 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.83.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

