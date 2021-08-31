Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $49,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $288.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

