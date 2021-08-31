Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,828 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Gartner worth $40,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 435.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 172.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 25.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $307.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $312.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,863. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

