Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 82,207 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,207 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $51,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

NYSE CM opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

