Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of ONEOK worth $46,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after buying an additional 531,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,477,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

