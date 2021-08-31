Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,284 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Envista worth $21,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Envista by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 819,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,732. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,208 shares of company stock worth $2,176,350. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

