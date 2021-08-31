EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 8,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

EOG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,041. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.