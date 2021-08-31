EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 7% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.58 million and $2,067.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00132961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00160540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.02 or 0.07302189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.76 or 0.99998049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.00812507 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.