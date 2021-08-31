EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $632.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,468. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.08. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

