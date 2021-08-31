EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $40,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $632.81. The company had a trading volume of 368,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.72. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.67 and a one year high of $642.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.