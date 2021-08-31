EQ Health Acquisition (NYSE:EQHA) Shares Up 0.3%

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 5,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 25,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67.

Get EQ Health Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in EQ Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.