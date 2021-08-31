EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.29). EQT posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in EQT by 589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 611,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 522,780 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in EQT by 112,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 52,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.