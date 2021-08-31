Equalizer Achieves Market Cap of $8.19 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $394,153.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00131376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00162355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.20 or 0.07284127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.40 or 0.99793406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00850055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

