Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,659,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,871,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $854,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $843.45. 508,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $848.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $818.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.24. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

