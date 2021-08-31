Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

ESNT traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. 501,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,338. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

