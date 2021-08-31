Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.44

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 5655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

