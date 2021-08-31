Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.57% of Essex Property Trust worth $110,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESS traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.74. The stock had a trading volume of 471,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.19.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

