EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ESLOY stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.01. 21,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 93.95, a P/E/G ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

