ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.10. 7,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 22,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 118,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 15.06% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.