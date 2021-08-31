Ethereum Gold Project 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $202,578.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

