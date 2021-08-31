Ethereum Gold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $233,412.48 and $143.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00820927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00046764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00102617 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

