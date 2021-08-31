ETHPlus (ETHP) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded up 78.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One ETHPlus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded up 96.1% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPlus has a total market capitalization of $11,777.96 and approximately $38.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00853631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00104123 BTC.

ETHPlus Coin Profile

ETHPlus (ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPlus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.