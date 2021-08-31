ETHPlus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 78.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. ETHPlus has a market cap of $11,777.96 and approximately $38.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ETHPlus has traded 96.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPlus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00853631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00104123 BTC.

ETHPlus (CRYPTO:ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPlus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

