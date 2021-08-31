Ethverse (ETHV) Market Capitalization Hits $677,179.78

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. Ethverse has a total market cap of $677,179.78 and $45,467.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,136,952 coins and its circulating supply is 8,046,778 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

