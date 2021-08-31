EULAV Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,891.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,919.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,632.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,366.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

