Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.72

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.72 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 20,726,577 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £421.80 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

