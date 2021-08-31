Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.00

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.00 and last traded at $143.10, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.