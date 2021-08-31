Euronext (EPA:ENX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.19

Euronext (EPA:ENX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €89.19 ($104.93) and traded as high as €98.35 ($115.71). Euronext shares last traded at €98.20 ($115.53), with a volume of 60,170 shares traded.

ENX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €107.50 ($126.47).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €89.19.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

