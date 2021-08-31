European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.00

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 148.85 ($1.94), with a volume of 427319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.91).

The company has a market cap of £536.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

In related news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69). Also, insider Pui Kei Yuen bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,241 ($13,379.93).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

