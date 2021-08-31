Evercore ISI Trims StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price to $84.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. reduced their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

