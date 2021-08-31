Evercore ISI Trims StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price to $84.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. reduced their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $95.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
