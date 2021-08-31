Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Everipedia has a total market cap of $163.12 million and $12.28 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00161329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.77 or 0.07546341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.23 or 1.00506635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00814782 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,020,775,193 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.