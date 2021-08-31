Everipedia Market Cap Hits $163.12 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $163.12 million and $12.28 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00161329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.77 or 0.07546341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.23 or 1.00506635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00814782 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,020,775,193 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.