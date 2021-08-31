Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,610 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.50% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,766 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

