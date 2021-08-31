Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 29th total of 8,730,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 223,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $331.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XELA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

