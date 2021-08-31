Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Now Covered by B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $331.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.